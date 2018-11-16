Bridge & Cribbage Results

Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, and Diane Bishop and Patricia Damon.

Winners on Thursday were David Offer and Ben Lund, Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend, and Anil Goswami and Les Buzzell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Foster. Elsie Dragonetti place second and Frances Wadleigh placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Francis Roy and Louie Violette. Lee Lenfest and Gabriel Rice tied with Carmen Landry and Dick Quilian for second place, Rona Backstrom & Betty Perry placed third, Dennis Perkins Pat Nutt placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

