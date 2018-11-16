BANGOR — Bangor police on Friday arrested a transient sought in connection with the homicide of a man who formerly lived in Rockland and Waldoboro.
Donald Galleck, 29, of Bangor and Michigan, was taken into custody by officers from the Bangor Police Department, according to a news release from Bangor police Detective Lt. Tim Cotton.
Galleck was arrested on Fifth Street in Bangor at about 11 a.m. Galleck was sought in connection with the death of 40-year-old Jason Moody.
Moody had attended Rockland District High School. He was a member of the band Seize the Vatican.
Moody was unresponsive when found at the intersection of Cumberland and Center streets on Sunday following a fight. He died two days later at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Police said they’d release more information later Friday.
