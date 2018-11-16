The first major snowfall of the year had central Mainers digging out Friday morning from a few inches of powder, leading to school cancellations and municipal parking bans.

Some areas of the Augusta and Waterville area were expected to see 6 to 8 inches of snowfall, as another 1 to 2 inches accumulated during the day Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures Friday in Augusta were expected to hover around 28-29 degrees with wind gusts reaching up 30 mph at times.

City worker Tucker Fitzmaurice runs a snowblower in front of a decorated window on Water Street on Friday in downtown Gardiner. Staff photo by Joe Phelan John Barrows shovels snow in front of the Olde Federal Building on Friday in downtown Augusta. Barrows, a contractor, said that he was doing the shoveling while his son was driving the plow truck for the first storm of this winter season. Staff photo by Joe Phelan John Barrows shovels snow in front of the Olde Federal Building on Friday in downtown Augusta. Barrows, a contractor, said that he was doing the shoveling while his son was driving the plow truck for the first storm of this winter season. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

A winter storm warning was in effect until about 1 p.m. in many areas. In Augusta, that warning extends to 4 p.m.

John Barrows, who runs a plowing and shoveling business, was out early Friday clearing snow in front of the Old Post Office and Court House on Water Street. He said he was expecting to wake up to more snow than the three and a half inches he estimated to have already fallen.

“(The snow is) light and fluffy,” Barrows said. “I was expecting at least six inches.”

“The first snowstorm, you’d like to have a little more to play with,” he laughed.

The Capital Judicial Center was closed in Augusta, along with the University of Maine at Augusta.

The weather service does not track the average date of first snow as an official statistic, according to the Press Herald, but has been keeping track informally and counts Nov. 25 as the average date for southern Maine.

The storm is expect to move out by Friday night and welcome in temperatures of around 40 degrees on Saturday. The weather service forecasts a chance of snow on Sunday.

“We’re urging people to use plenty of time and plenty of caution. Caution is key, especially since this is the first snow storm of the season.” Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, told the Portland Press Herald. “There is a lot of traffic out today. That begs for extra time and extra space between vehicles.”

This story will be updated.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

