FBI and local police arrested an alleged drug dealer Friday who failed to report to a sober house while he awaited trial.

The FBI this week offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to the successful capture of Joshua Patrick Weldon.

Joshua Patrick Weldon Photo courtesy of FBI

In a brief statement, the FBI announced Weldon was safely taken into custody about 3 p.m. Friday in Sanford.

“We’ve received dozens of tips over the last few days which were invaluable to bring the investigation to a successful conclusion,” wrote Kristen Setera, spokeswoman for the FBI Boston Division, in a statement announcing the arrest.

Weldon, who is about 26, was arrested by the FBI on Aug. 13 in Alfred and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

He was released from jail Oct. 23 on $10,000 unsecured bond, on condition that he live at a sober home while he awaited trial. But Weldon never reported to the sober home and never reported for appointments with a federal probation officer.

A warrant for his arrest was issued immediately. Sanford police next spotted Weldon riding as a passenger in a car on Nov. 6, but the vehicle took off at a high speed when officers tried to stop it, and Weldon eventually fled on foot.

While a police dog was tracking him, Weldon got a ride to a Springvale apartment, where he smashed the glass front door after being refused entry, according to the FBI.

An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about whether all or part of the $5,000 reward would be distributed to tipsters who helped police find Weldon.

