MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy has dismissed Scott Wing as head coach of the girls’ basketball team after winning the past two Class C state championships.

Wing confirmed Friday that athletic director Wade Morrill met with him on Nov. 9 and informed him that he would not be back as head coach.

Monmouth girls basketball coach Scott Wing reacts during a Class C South semifinal game last season at the Augusta Civic Center.
Monmouth girls basketball coach Scott Wing reacts during a Class C South semifinal game last season at the Augusta Civic Center. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan
Wing declined further comment.

Tryouts for winter sports begin Monday. Monmouth is scheduled to open the regular season at Oak Hill on Dec. 8.

This story will be updated.

