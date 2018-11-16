MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy has dismissed Scott Wing as head coach of the girls’ basketball team after winning the past two Class C state championships.

Wing confirmed Friday that athletic director Wade Morrill met with him on Nov. 9 and informed him that he would not be back as head coach.

Monmouth girls basketball coach Scott Wing reacts during a Class C South semifinal game last season at the Augusta Civic Center. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Wing declined further comment.

Tryouts for winter sports begin Monday. Monmouth is scheduled to open the regular season at Oak Hill on Dec. 8.

This story will be updated.

