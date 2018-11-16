MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy has dismissed Scott Wing as head coach of the girls’ basketball team after winning the past two Class C state championships.
Wing confirmed Friday that athletic director Wade Morrill met with him on Nov. 9 and informed him that he would not be back as head coach.
Wing declined further comment.
Tryouts for winter sports begin Monday. Monmouth is scheduled to open the regular season at Oak Hill on Dec. 8.
This story will be updated.
-
Community
Winthrop High School first-quarter honor roll
-
Politics
Waterville recount flips plastic bag ban to rejection by 7-vote margin
-
Local & State
Conversion of Waterville convent to apartments on planners' agenda
-
Sports
Girls basketball: Monmouth dismisses coach Scott Wing
-
Business
Maine’s unemployment in October remained at historic lows