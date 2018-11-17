IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:02 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Water Street.
6:39 p.m. a domestic disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
7:49 a.m., a report of impersonating a public servant was reported on Union Street.
9:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.
12:06 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from State Street.
12:12 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.
12:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Gannett Street.
1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
1:54 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:02 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:03 p.m., Disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
5:20 p.m., a crash was reported on Riverside Drive.
7:43 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Water and Bridge streets.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Melville Street.
Saturday at 2:14 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Davenport Street.
3:30 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Beaudoin Road.
6:33 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
7:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
7:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 7:31 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 3:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.
IN JAY, Friday at 8:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hidden Circle.
IN MADISON, Friday at 2:54 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN MERCER, Friday at 3:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.
2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 8:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
10:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
In SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.
8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Highwood Street.
3:59 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
9:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Nelson Street. An arrest was made.
Saturday at 12 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Drummond Avenue.
12:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Grove Street.
1:40 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
4:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 8:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Blue Spruce Road.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:33 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Abbott Road.
10:40 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Ginger Avenue.
6:07 p.m., assault was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:18 a.m., Jordan Michael Jones, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
6:26 p.m., Lamont H. Flanders, 23, of Athens, was arrested on charges of night hunting, refusing to submit to arrest, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:36 a.m., Andrew Umlauf, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Nov. 17 police log
-
Business
Central Maine Business Briefs
-
Nation & World
Trump takes helicopter tour of scorched California landscape
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Thornton Academy caps perfect season with Class A title
-
Local & State
Messalonskee schools' $3.9 million athletic complex nears completion, but critics still concerned about cost