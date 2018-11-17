IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:02 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Water Street.

6:39 p.m. a domestic disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

7:49 a.m., a report of impersonating a public servant was reported on Union Street.

9:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

12:06 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from State Street.

12:12 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

12:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Gannett Street.

1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

1:54 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:02 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:03 p.m., Disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:20 p.m., a crash was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:43 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Water and Bridge streets.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Melville Street.

Saturday at 2:14 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Davenport Street.

3:30 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Beaudoin Road.

6:33 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

7:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:31 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 3:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 8:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:54 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MERCER, Friday at 3:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.

2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 8:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

10:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

In SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.

8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Highwood Street.

3:59 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Nelson Street. An arrest was made.

Saturday at 12 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Drummond Avenue.

12:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Grove Street.

1:40 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

4:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 8:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Blue Spruce Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:33 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Abbott Road.

10:40 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Ginger Avenue.

6:07 p.m., assault was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:18 a.m., Jordan Michael Jones, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:26 p.m., Lamont H. Flanders, 23, of Athens, was arrested on charges of night hunting, refusing to submit to arrest, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:36 a.m., Andrew Umlauf, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

