FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida is suing the nation’s two largest drugstore chains, Walgreens and CVS, alleging they added to the state and national opioid crisis by overselling painkillers and not taking precautions to stop illegal sales.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced late Friday that she has added the companies to a state-court lawsuit filed last spring against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and several opioid distributors.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says the nation's two largest drugstore chains "played a role in creating the opioid crisis" plaguing the U.S. Associated Press/Chris O'Meara

Bondi said in a press release that CVS and Walgreens “played a role in creating the opioid crisis.” She said the companies failed to stop “suspicious orders of opioids” and “dispensed unreasonable quantities of opioids from their pharmacies.” On average, about 45 people die in the U.S. each day because of opioid overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will continue to pursue those companies that played a role in creating the opioid crisis,” said Bondi, who has been mentioned by President Trump as a possible replacement for recently ousted U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Thousands of Floridians have suffered as a result of the actions of the defendants.”

CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis called the lawsuit “without merit” in a statement Saturday. He said the company trains its pharmacists and their assistants about their responsibilities when dispensing controlled substances and gives them tools to detect potentially illegal sales.

“Over the past several years, CVS has taken numerous actions to strengthen our existing safeguards to help address the nation’s opioid epidemic,” DeAngelis said.

Walgreens said Saturday it doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

Until a law enforcement crackdown at the beginning of the decade, Florida was known for its so-called pain mills, where unscrupulous doctors would write opioid prescriptions that phony patients would then fill at Florida pharmacies.

