Augusta’s holiday tree, a 35-foot tall white fir, was installed in Market Square.
The tree comes from the Abbott family property, in the Mayfair section of Augusta. It was put on a truck and taken over Memorial Bridge to Market Square.
The white fir will be the centerpiece of Augusta’s tree lighting events on Nov. 24.
-
Sports
Football state championship notes: Best friends hoist gold ball
-
Maine Crime
Man surrenders after standoff with police in Rockland
-
Sports
Sidelines: Nokomis football seniors savor historic title run
-
Nation & World
Acting EPA chief nominated for top job
-
Nation & World
Migrants won’t see armed U.S. soldiers along border