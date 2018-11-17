Augusta’s holiday tree, a 35-foot tall white fir, was installed in Market Square.

The tree comes from the Abbott family property, in the Mayfair section of Augusta. It was put on a truck and taken over Memorial Bridge to Market Square.

The white fir will be the centerpiece of Augusta’s tree lighting events on Nov. 24.

