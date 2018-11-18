AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 8-14, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Keith W. Anderson, 21, of North Monmouth, assault Sept. 21, 2017, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Naomi Anderson, 53, of Waterville, violating condition of release Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Naomi Anderson, 53, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Aug. 27, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Thomas L. Beckwith, 67, of Monmouth, operating under the influence April 23, 2018, in Readfield; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

David Anthony Milo Bowring, 28, of Clinton, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 15, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order Sept. 15, 2018, in Clinton; 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 15, 2018, in Clinton; 60-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 21, 2018, in Clinton; 60-day jail sentence. Operating unregistered ATV Oct. 15, 2017, in Clinton; $100 fine; operating ATV on public way, same date and town, dismissed.

Ronald J. Budzynski, 51, of Hallowell, keeping dangerous dog Aug. 8, 2018, in Hallowell; $250 fine, $260.97 restitution.

Adam Carter, 35, of Waterville, operating under the influence July 13, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release July 28, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dustin A. Cayford, 28, of Madison, domestic violence assault Aug. 26, 2018, in Waterville; 270-day jail sentence all but 19 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release Oct. 22, 2018, in Waterville; 19-day jail sentence.

Tesha R. Coy, 20, of Dalton, New Hampshire, marijuana: under 21 years of age June 19, 2018, in Vassalboro; $350 fine.

Tobey L. Cyr, 33, of Waterville, domestic violence assault May 30, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, drinking in public July 9, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Brenda S. Dudley, 51, of Waterville, drinking in public July 25, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Sean M. Fitzgerald, 26, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked April 16, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Christopher T. Foster, 36, of Littleton, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation without duty record April 28, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine; commercial vehicle rule violation: possession of or using drugs on duty, same date and town, dismissed.

Ashley A. Galouch, 32, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked April 16, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Timothy J. Gaudette, 25, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Feb. 6, 2018, in Waterville; 75-day jail sentence.

Alan F. Green Jr., 48, of Belfast, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Nov. 12, 2018, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Elisabeth Hebert, 32, of Winslow, operating under the influence Feb. 16, 2018, in Waterville; $900 fine, six-month jail sentence all but 15 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension; assault Feb. 17, 2018, in Waterville; $300 fine; operating after registration suspended Feb. 17, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Donald E. Jayne III, 29, of Augusta, criminal trespass July 12, 2018, in Augusta; $800 fine; criminal trespass, same date and town, dismissed.

Kimberly Joslyn, 29, of Bangor, permitting attachment of false plates July 13, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Meagan Jean Keane, 33, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 4, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Christopher S. Kerns, 18, of Bowdoinham, assault Feb. 12, 2018, in China, dismissed. Assault March 25, 2018, in Windsor, dismissed.

Frederick King, 59, of Hudson, New Hampshire, aggravated assault Sept. 15, 2018, in Rome, dismissed.

Tyquawn Lane, 25, of Oakland, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Aug. 22, 2018, in Oakland; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 12-year Department of Corrections sentence all but five years suspended, four-year probation; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town; five counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Aug. 13-22, 2018, in Waterville and Oakland, dismissed. Operating vehicle without license, failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth and attaching false plates, all July 27, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 16, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Mariah Jayne Lemieux, 39, of Caswell, operating vehicle without license Sept. 12, 2018, in West Gardiner; $150 fine.

Tabitha Luczkowski, 28, of Windsor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Mitchel B. Macarthur, 29, of Fairfield, violating condition of release June 27, 2018, in Clinton; five-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

William C. Maheu, 20, of Fairfield, operating under the influence July 28, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license‑conditions/restrictions July 28, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 27, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shannah L. Maker, 40, of Hallowell, keeping dangerous dog Aug. 8, 2018, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Hunter S. Martel, 20, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 12, 2018, in Monmouth; 120-day jail sentence, $1,500 restitution; operating while license suspended or revoked June 12, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine, $500 suspended; criminal trespass June 12, 2018, in Monmouth; seven-day jail sentence; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Jay McDaniel, 27, of Waterville, burglary Jan. 15, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Aidan O’Keeffe, 18, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license July 13, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Luigi Pacelli, 23, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 25, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joseph D. Parker, 38, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 2, 2018, in Randolph; $400 fine; violating condition of release June 2, 2018, in Randolph; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Cody Perkins, 29, of Bangor, attaching false plates July 13, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Diane L. Plante, 60, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 1, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

James Douglas Poirier, 52, of Augusta, violating condition of release June 24, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence. Operating under the influence July 3, 2018, in Augusta; $1,100 fine, four-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked July 3, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, one-year license and registration suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop July 3, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 3, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Hope Proctor, 20, of Waterville, transportation of drugs by a minor and marijuana: under 21 years of age July 23, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Daniel A. Quimby, 45, of Waterville, criminal mischief Nov. 9, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Nov. 9, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Joseph L. Shaw, 35, of Manchester, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 21, 2017, in Augusta; $750 fine.

Jordan Smith, 21, of Fairfield, permitting unlawful use July 13, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Bradley A. Soule, 37, of Waterville, operating under the influence July 27, 2018, in Winslow; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Clifford Sousa Jr., 43, of Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs July 31, 2018, in Gardiner; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months and one day suspended, two-year probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs July 31, 2018, in Gardiner; $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine months and one day Department of Corrections sentence.

Anthony John Spofford, 66, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence June 18, 2018, in Hallowell; $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Chelsea Sudborough, 23, of Norridgewock, driving to endanger Sept. 17, 2017, in Winslow; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Dante Susinetti, 36, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 20, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Erika B. Sypit, 19, of Agawam, Massachusetts, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 7, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael S. Tardiff, 52, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 10, 2014, in Waterville; nine-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 18 months suspended, three-year probation.

Michael Thomas, 23, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 14, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine; violating condition of release July 14, 2018, in Waterville; five-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town, dismissed.

Lee J. Trevains, 32, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Jan. 6, 2017, in Waterville; 150-day license suspension; driving to endanger Jan. 6, 2017, in Waterville; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

John Westberg, 65, of Augusta, criminal mischief Aug. 23, 2018, in Augusta; 12-hour jail sentence. Criminal mischief Oct. 5, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine, $50 restitution.

Mark R. White, 28, of Unity, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates, March 25, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Renay Marie Williams, 48, of Waterville, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 30, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: