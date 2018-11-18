IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:42 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Water Street.
7:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.
8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
11:21 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Swan Street.
11:29 a.m., a complaint about a dog at large was reported on Washington Street.
12:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industrial Drive.
1:14 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Memorial Drive.
2:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:17 p.m., a 23-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operation a vehicle with license suspended or revoked (prior).
4:38 p.m., a well-being check was performed and a person was taken to the hospital from Water and Bridge streets.
4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
5:02 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Western Avenue and a person was taken to the hospital after an earlier request for a well-being check.
5:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
5:41 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:53 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:55 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.
7:53 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Washington Street.
10:45 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Child Street.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
Sunday at 12:58 a.m., a 19-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of speeding, more than 30 mph over the speed limit at Mulliken Court and Blaine Avenue.
1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:51 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.
3:06 a.m., a homeless check was performed on Capitol Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:36 p.m., Timothy S. Culbert, 62, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, one prior following a report of traffic complaints at Interstate 95 and Route 3.
10:17 p.m., Logan K. Benedict, 20, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
