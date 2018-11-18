AUGUSTA — Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett and Vice Chairwoman Peggy Schaffer won’t be seeking re-election to their posts.

Bartlett and Schaffer, who announced their decisions Sunday, are going out on a high note.

Democrat Janet Mills won the gubernatorial race, Democrat Jared Golden flipped a Republican congressional seat thanks to ranked-choice voting, and Democrats also took control of the Maine Senate, giving them control of both legislative chambers.

Bartlett said he’s happy with the accomplishments and “confident I am leaving the party stronger than I found it.” For her part, Schaffer said she’ll remain involved in party politics, “but in a different way,” after four years of service.

The Maine Democratic State Committee will elect new leadership at its January meeting.

