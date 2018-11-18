God bless Bill Nemitz. I always enjoy reading his column, but this past Sunday’s column about Bruce Poliquin was spot on, and when I arrived at the last sentence I could not stop laughing (“Bill Nemitz: Poliquin faces uphill battle for House seat,” Nov. 11). Thanks, Bill, for making my day.
Eric Dube
Fairfield
