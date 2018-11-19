AUGUSTA — A Bronx, New York, man was extradited to Maine from New Hampshire to face charges of dealing drugs in Augusta.

George A. Walker, 28, also known as “B,” was held at the Kennebec County jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.

He was seen by a judge on Monday at the Capital Judicial Center, where bail was set at $10,000 cash, with conditions prohibiting Walker from leaving Maine as well as a curfew from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Walker indicated he would be living in Lewiston while the charges are pending.

He faces four counts each of aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine base, and four counts each of unlawful trafficking in heroin and cocaine base Aug. 28-Sept. 18 in Augusta.

Court records show that Walker was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire, and waived extradition to Maine.

According to an probable cause affidavit by Augusta Police Officer Benjamin Murtiff, which was filed in courts, Walker sold the drugs to a confidential informant working with police on two different occasions, both times within 1,000 of a drug-free zone: Memorial, Capital City and Gage Street parks.

The affidavit says the informant noted that Walker calls heroin “Pepsi” and cocaine base “Sprite.”

On Aug, 28, the informant allegedly purchased 0.4 grams of heroin and 0.38 grams of cocaine base for $150 in prerecorded buy money from a woman who spoke on the phone to “B.” On Sept. 18, the same informant received a cigarette pack from “B” contained 0.51 grams of heroin and 0.28 grams of cocaine base, again for $150 in recorded bills.

The affidavit also says the informant identified Walker through a photograph taken of Walker last winter when he allegedly gave a false name to police.

