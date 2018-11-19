Messalonskee High School in Oakland recently announced its October Students of the Month:

The October Student of the Month assembly recognized four students who contribute significantly to creating such an atmosphere at Messalonskee High School, according to a news release from Regional School Unit 18.

Messalonskee High School October Students of the Month from left are Grace Carlson, Mikayla Dalbeck, Joe Fougere and Luke Buck. Photo courtesy of Regional School Unit 18 Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Freshman Mikayla Dalbeck, sophomore Luke Buck, junior Joe Fougere, and Student Choice Award winner Grace Carlson exemplify the compassionate mindset that helps promote a caring culture, according to the release.

Dalbeck in fact lives by the mantra “kindness matters.” In her remarks about each Student of the Month recipient, Messalonskee principal Paula Callan noted that Mikayla impacts many students with her “warm and friendly nature,” according to the release

Buck, the sophomore winner, shows a similar quality, making kindness to others a priority despite a busy schedule that includes balancing his academic responsibilities with his participation on both the lacrosse and basketball teams, according to the release.

Fougere brightens the classroom through the energy and humor he brings on a daily basis. Even when his puns are off the mark, classmates appreciate the levity he provides, Callan said, according to the release.

Carlson, the Student Choice Award recipient, defies the stereotype of egocentric teens. Rather than being self-absorbed, she is known for being selfless and spending her time helping others. She, too, embodies the “kindness matters” approach to life, Callan said, according to the release.

During the ceremony, Callan also recognized the following Messalonskee students who earned Student of the Month honors at Mid-Maine Technical Center: Dean Simpson, information technology; Isabelle Languet, medical services; and Nick Alexander, mass media communications.

Share

< Previous

Next >