A 57-year-old woman who was hunting in North Yarmouth suffered a broken leg when she fell from a tree trying to reach a hunting stand, the North Yarmouth fire chief said.

Rescue workers received a call for help about 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, and reached the woman about 15 minutes later, said Fire Chief Gregory Payson. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Payson estimated the woman was five to 10 feet off the ground when she fell.

Payson said a recently purchased off-road vehicle with tracks helped fire fighters reach the woman quickly through the snow.

