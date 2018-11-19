The Brunswick arm of Southern Maine Community College is investing in a new welding program.

The college purchased 10 new welding stations that will be used to train students, potentially for jobs with Bath Iron Works. Students who complete the training will be interviewed for positions at the shipyard, according to a news release from SMCC.

“These welding stations represent our commitment to help businesses build the workforces they need to grow and thrive, while providing Maine workers the skills they need for high-paying careers with bright futures,” said SMCC President Joe Cassidy.

SMCC and BIW last year signed an agreement for SMCC to provide welding and other skills training to up to 90 prospective employees through SMCC’s Workforce Development Department. The shipyard seeks to mitigate the expected retirement of many experienced workers.

The new welding equipment will be located in a building leased by BIW a couple of blocks from the SMCC campus. The equipment is portable and can be moved to other locations in the future, said the college.

The stations were purchased through a grant from the Maine Quality Centers, which are part of the Maine Community College System and provide customized workforce grants to Maine employers, with training delivered through SMCC and Maine’s other community colleges.

