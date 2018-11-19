The University of Maine System is moving ahead with the search for a new president of the Farmington campus with plans to make a public announcement about the appointment in June.

On Monday the university Board of Trustees authorized a search committee including trustees, faculty, students and staff to initiate the search, one of the first steps in formally starting the nationwide search for a new president.

University of Maine System Chancellor James Page is scheduled to formally charge the committee to begin their search next week.

A timeline set by the board includes plans to post and advertise the position in late November to early December; screen candidates between December and February; and conduct first-round interviews the first week in April.

The search committee is chaired by trustee David MacMahon. Members include trustees Betsey Timm and Karl Turner; faculty Wendy Harper, Jean Doty, and Deborah Overstreet; undergraduate students Jessica Freeborn and alternate Page Cadorette; Katherine Yardly, provost and interim vice president for academic affairs; Jess Berry, director of the Learning Assistance Center; Lori Tremblay, administrative specialist for the School of Natural Sciences; David Levesque, chair of the UMF Board of Visitors; Craig Larrabee, president and CEO of Jobs for Maine’s Graduates; and Robert Neely, vice chancellor for academic affairs for the U Maine system.

The board also has hired a search firm, Storbeck, Pimentel & Associates, of Media, Pennsylvania, to assist with the process.

The committee currently is scheduled to present their work to the chancellor by May 10. The board would then likely take action on an appointment at their meeting May 19 and 20 and a public announcement would be made in early June.

The University of Maine at Farmington is currently under the leadership of Interim President Eric Brown, who took over after former President Kathryn Foster announced in March she would be leaving to serve as president of The College of New Jersey in her home state.

Brown began a one-year appointment July 1 and currently earns a salary of $155,000.

