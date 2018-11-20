It’s not even Thanksgiving and Mainers are already back into the familiar winter routine.

Snow began falling overnight across the area and it is expected to pick up in intensity throughout the day. The snow-covered roads and reduced visibility prompted many schools to cancel classes for the second time in less than a week.

The storm is the second of the season in southern Maine and comes a full month before the official start of winter. While it seems early for a blast of wintry weather, it’s not unheard of for Maine to see a coating of snow before winter starts. Portland had already received 7.3 inches before Tuesday’s storm, putting it in position to record its 10th-snowiest November on record if more than 12.5 inches falls by the end of the month.

“It’s a little bit out of the ordinary,” said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Maine averages just 1.9 inches of snow in November. The snowiest November on record is 1921, when 24.3 inches fell in Portland.

“We’re a long way from that,” Hawley said.

The National Weather Service predicts most of southern and central Maine will get 4 to 6 inches by the time the snow tapers off Tuesday night. The rest of the state will see smaller amounts of snow, according to the weather service.

Snow could be heavy at times on Tuesday, with bands of snow falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour during the middle of the day.

The weather service reported 2.7 inches of snow had fallen at its office in Gray by 7:40 a.m. Early-afternoon snow totals include 5 inches in Yarmouth, 3.8 inches at the Portland International Jetport, 2 inches in Hollis, 1.7 inches in Naples and a half-inch in Scarborough.

Another school snow day – the second for many southern Maine districts – may be welcome news to some kids who wanted a day off, but some may regret the early snow days come June. In Sanford, Superintendent David Theoharides called off school for the second time in a week because of the conditions of roads and sidewalks.

“My goal has always been no snow days until after Christmas,” he said. “That got blown out of the water.”

Theorharides said students – and teachers, for that matter – seem to enjoy snow days at the time, but some lament when the school year stretches into summer.

“Certainly, come June when it’s hot and muggy and sticky in a classroom they’ll be complaining,” he said.

Portland and South Portland officials announced that school would be open in those cities. Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana posted on Twitter that the city would prioritize clearing sidewalks around schools, which were scheduled for an early release Tuesday. Tuesday’s snow will be followed by an arctic front that will move into the area Wednesday. The front will drop temperatures in the region to winterlike conditions well ahead of the official start of winter on Dec. 21. Snow squalls during the day Wednesday could complicate travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“They could cause whiteout conditions for 15 or 20 minutes. It could be quite dangerous,” Hawley said.

On Thanksgiving, the high temperature in Portland is expected to be only around 18, well below the coldest Thanksgiving temperature of 22, which was recorded in 1989. The coldest temperature on record for November in Portland was 6 degrees in 1875, Hawley said.

It will be bitterly cold on Thanksgiving Day, but that won’t stop the 37th annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler, which starts at 9 a.m. in downtown Portland. This year, more than 1,200 runners were registered by Tuesday.

“We’ve had several races (with temperatures) in the 20s, but I’m not sure we’ve ever had the teens and windy conditions,” said race organizer George Towle.

Towle said runners are used to dressing in layers, but the volunteers who are out on the course for several hours might find it especially chilly.

“We’re not jumping into the Atlantic,” he said. “It’s going to be a cold morning for sure. People always get to the finish line.” The expected temperature for Thursday prompted Portland officials to reschedule the 107th annual Thanksgiving Day game between Deering and Portland high schools. The game will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Though it will be cold, Thanksgiving Day is looking like a good day for traveling. After the snow Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the rest of the holiday week is looking like it will be dry and cold.

AAA is predicting that 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving – a 4.8 percent increase over last year.

“The 2018 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years with 2.5 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year,” AAA said in a news release.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Portland International Jetport was reporting no delayed or canceled flights. Amtrak Downeaster trains were also running on schedule Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

