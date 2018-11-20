WATERVILLE — The Colby College women’s basketball team scored its first basket 15 seconds into Tuesday night’s game at Thomas College, and that lead held up throughout the game.

Colby controlled play from start to finish, pulling away for a 72-43 win over the crosstown rival Terriers.

The Mules (2-1) led 25-10 after one quarter and 46-18 at the half. First-year guard Keagan Dunbar was the offensive catalyst for Colby, scoring 20 of her game-high 24 points in the first half. Dunbar was 10 for 18 from the field, including four of Colby’s eight 3-pointers.

Ainsley Burns added 15 points for Colby, which shot 45 percent as a team. The Terriers (1-5) struggled from the field, making just 24.6 percent (15 of 61) of their shots.

Colby dominated on the boards, grabbing 51 rebounds to Thomas’ 30. Emily Davis had 11 rebounds for the Mules, while Grace Coutu came off the bench to grab 10 boards to go with her 10 points.

Addie Brinkman led Thomas with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Molly Carroll added eight points for the Terriers.

Share

< Previous

Next >