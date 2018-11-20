GREENVILLE, S.C. — Marissa Yates, of Farmington, has been named to the Bob Jones University 2018 Chorale, a 50-voice choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of degree programs.
Yates is a senior majoring in exercise science.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Judge blocks Trump order denying asylum for migrants
-
Community
Lawrence Junior High School honor roll
-
Community
CATC recognizes its October Students of the Month
-
Maine Crime
Advocacy group sues state for records of suicide attempts at Long Creek
-
Nation & World
Despite the weather, Thanksgiving holiday travel rush gets off to a good start