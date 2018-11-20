GREENVILLE, S.C. — Marissa Yates, of Farmington, has been named to the Bob Jones University 2018 Chorale, a 50-voice choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of degree programs.

Yates is a senior majoring in exercise science.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.