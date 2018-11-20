FARMINGTON — Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday approved guidelines for a loan program aimed at funding job growth and business expansion, designated a section of road as open for all-terrain vehicle access and distributed a handful of community service awards.

Commissioners have said they hope to see applications grow for the TIF revolving loan program, which grants loans of $10,000 to $100,000 for job growth and business expansion, and during a recent debate over tax increment financing, or TIF, funds, decided to set guidelines for the program.

Commissioners on Tuesday also designated a less than 1-mile section of Alder Brook Road in Perkins Township between Kinney’s Head Road and Alder Brook as an ATV access road.

The Spirit of America Award, which recognizes volunteerism in Maine communities, was awarded to six Franklin County residents: Stephen Vining, of Weld; Ardine Collins, of Rangeley; Diane Christen, of Kingfield; George Barker, of Chesterville; Isabelle Foss, of Temple; and Richard Woods, of New Vineyard.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: