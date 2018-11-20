A Harmony man is free on bail this week following his arrest on two counts of unlawful sexual contact, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, police said.

Darrell Woodard, 69, was arrested Nov. 14 by Deputy Dan Armiger on a warrant approved by the District Attorney’s Office, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Lancaster said his office received a Department of Health and Human Services referral on Aug. 9 of a juvenile who allegedly had been touched inappropriately by a 69-year-old man. The case was assigned to Detective Jeremy Leal and the investigation revealed that the alleged sexual misconduct occurred in July, the sheriff said.

Leal interviewed Woodard, who admitted to the sexual misconduct with the victim in late July during a visit to Woodard’s residence, Lancaster said.

The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized a warrant for Woodard’s arrest.

Woodard was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $50,000 worth of property or 10 percent cash. Woodard also is ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s mother.

