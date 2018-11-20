IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:59 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on Franklin Street.

8:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

9:57 a.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.

10:39 a.m., a sex offense violation was reported on Pierce Drive.

12:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Glenridge Drive.

12:33 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Glenwood Street.

12:51 p.m., simple assault was reported on North Street.

1:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

3:48 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Glenwood Street.

5:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

6:45 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Stone Street.

7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albee Road.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:43 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:08 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

9:13 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Weston Street.

10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

Tuesday at 2:18 a.m., simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 2:49 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Blaine Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check near Central Street and Oak Street.

5:06 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Pushard Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:55 a.m., Chase M. Duguay, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release during a traffic stop on Cushnoc Crossing.

11:42 a.m., Keith A. Tardiff, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a pedestrian check on Green Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:57 p.m., Zackary A. Cookson, 31, of Benton, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and attaching false plates during a traffic stop near Sewall Street and Capitol Street.

10:34 p.m., David R. Pike, 55, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief after a report of criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.

Monday at 12:18 a.m., Nathan I. Willhoite, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

