WESPORT ISLAND – The Maine Warden Service says a hunter who got lost on Westport Island was severely hypothermic by the time he was located.

Officials say the search began after dark Monday when 58-year-old Donald Merrill, of Woolwich, was reported overdue.

Wardens followed his tracks over wet, uneven terrain, and became alarmed when it became clear that Merrill had been crawling.

He was found at 9:30 p.m. and taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Wardens said they expect he’ll make a full recovery.

Share

< Previous

Next >