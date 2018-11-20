IN ANSON, Monday at 3:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
4:39 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Church Street.
4:49 p.m., an ATV or snowmobile problem was reported on Church Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:27 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.
IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 3:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:12 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported at Police Plaza.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Lincoln Street.
1:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
3:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Whittier Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 4:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Shaw Hill Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 3:59 p.m., a fire service call was made on Otis Street.
6:55 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Bridge Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 3:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lane Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:04 p.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 8:11 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Turner Avenue.
4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:01 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Hilltop Drive.
11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:49 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Clearview Avenue.
8:18 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Oakland Street.
8:20 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
8:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.
9:06 a.m., sex offenses were reported at the Waterville police station on Colby Street.
10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
11:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:42 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Water Street.
11:48 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
12:20 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Front Street.
12:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:20 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Mathews Avenue.
2:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Highwood Street.
3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
4:04 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gold Street.
4:18 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.
5:09 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
6:02 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Grove Street.
6:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
9:31 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 3:04 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Monday at 6:24 a.m., disturbance was reported on Sunset Avenue.
1:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Monument Street.
6:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:16 a.m., Russell W. Ruffin, 32, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
10:39 a.m., Omer Havtan, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of schedule Z drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
5:19 p.m., David H. Recore, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension with prior convictions.
8:48 p.m., Michael A. Osborne, 52, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:38 p.m., Wilbur J. Corson, 26, of Palmyra, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault.
