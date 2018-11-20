As Tuesday’s snow ends, dropping around 6 inches in southern Maine, our next weather maker will be an arctic front arriving Wednesday afternoon.

Much like cold fronts in the summertime spark thunderstorms, this front will trigger scattered snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow squalls can drop a quick inch of snow in just 20 minutes.

They’ll fire up around 3 p.m. in the mountains and work toward the coast in the early evening.

It’s possible the National Weather Service will issue a snow squall warning for the first time; it’s a new system that’s been implemented for this winter.

Given the timing, I’m concerned some could get caught in some of these intense snow showers which could create white-out conditions. Please plan accordingly.

Once the squalls end, temps will plummet Wednesday night with record cold to follow on Thanksgiving Day.

Cold high temperature records for both Thanksgiving Day (remember, the date changes each year) and November 22 are likely to be broken at the Jetport.

Share

< Previous

Next >