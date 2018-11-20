The Thanksgiving travel rush has started.

By midday Tuesday, just a few dozen flights had been canceled around the U.S. That’s fewer cancelations than many regular travel days.

The AAA auto club predicts that 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the highest number since 2005 and about a 5 percent increase over last year. AAA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly.

Looking at a longer, 12-day period, the airline industry trade group Airlines for America predicts that a record 30.6 million people will fly on U.S. carriers, up from 29 million last year. That’s more than 2.5 million per day.

Though it will be cold, Thanksgiving Day is looking like a good day for traveling. After the forecasted snow Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the rest of the holiday week is looking like it will be dry and cold.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Portland International Jetport was reporting no delayed or canceled flights. Amtrak Downeaster trains were also running on schedule Tuesday.

