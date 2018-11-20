FAYETTE — Volunteers are needed to make a casserole, salad or dessert for the next Keep Me Warm supper scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The event also will include music and raffles.

Those who can help are asked to call Elaine Wilcox at 658-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.

Share

< Previous

Next >