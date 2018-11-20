WATERVILLE — Lacking a quorum, the City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night in the Chace Community Forum in the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons downtown was postponed.
City Clerk Patti Dubois announced the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Only four of six councilors turned out and five are needed for a quorum.
Council Chairman Steve Soule, D-Ward 1, and councilors Nathaniel White, D-Ward 2, Sidney Mayhew, R-Ward 4, and Winifred Tate, D-Ward 6, were present; Councilor Jackie Dupont, D-Ward 7, was absent. The council has seven wards. The Ward 3 seat is vacant until Councilor-elect Margaret Smith takes it in December.
The council was to have considered a request by the Children’s Discovery Museum, of Augusta, to refer to the Planning Board for a public hearing and recommendation to rezone First Congregational United Church of Christ at 7 Eustis Parkway to allow the museum to move there.
Museum officials are requesting the church property be rezoned from Residential-B to Contract Zoned District/Commercial-A to allow the museum to operate there, and the proposed condition of the contract zone would be that the only permitted uses of the property would be a children’s museum, a day care center and the existing church.
