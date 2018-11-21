“A Nation of Immigrants: Home Lost, Home Found” is on view through Nov. 24, at The Harlow, 100 Water St.
This is a raw and fraught time in the world as we struggle to respond to the fact that 65 million people have been displaced from their homes. What is the experience of those newly arrived and those who may have come long ago? What is has been gained, what has been lost? What does it mean to be a “Nation of Immigrants”?
Participating artists include: Fatimah Halwah, Mohammed Halwah, Jason Morgan, collaborative artwork by Cony High School Students, all ofAugusta; Lesia Sochor, of Brooks; Mirlea Saks, of Falmouth: Barbara Loken, Pasang Tsering. both of Farmingdale; Jeanne Finley, of Garland; Chris Cart, Ellen Freed, both of Hallowell; Arend Thibodeau, of Hartland; Taya Brown, Megan Czerwinski, Nevin Sabatini, Jerry Widodo, Siyin Yan, Xia Zuyao, all of Kents Hill; Helene Farrar, of Manchester; Rabee Kiwan, of Portland; and Kay Morris, of West Gardiner.
The exhibit is sponsored by Carol Gilbert-Tondreau & Ameriprise and Walt McKee.
For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.
