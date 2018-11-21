AUGUSTA — Cony Middle School recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Emma Brown, Max Daly, Amanda French, Ayanna Goonesekere, Derek Harding, Kaitlyn Henry, Jordan Locsin, Venkat Madarapu, Kristin Merrill, Jasmyne Mills, Dominick Napolitano, Jasper Parrilli, Molly Stiman, Caleb Vose and Dinah Wadleigh.
Honors: Feed Abdulmohsin, Juliette Armstrong, Elijah Beland, Logan Bennett, Hallie Brown, Madison Chavarie, Mia Cotnoir, Jasmine Day, Nathaniel Erb, Jasmine Farrington, Aiden Fleck, Tyler Foster, Olivia Harden, Megan Houston, Mikayla Keith, Davis Kibler, Ayden Knight, Samuel Lerley, Alivia Maheux, Abigale Malone, Alexander Malone, Dalton Morang, Conor Morin, Eli Orth, Drew Parker, Maci Parks, Nevaeh Pepin, Elizabeth Rheaume, Ayda Roy, Leo Savage, Rose Shaw, Kara Stelly, Morgan Strassberg-Bersani, Avery Theriault, Ashley Tobias, Andrew Warhol, Lucas Wheeler, Gabrielle White and Alisha-Lyn Wilson.
Grade 7 — High honors: Eliza Allen, Zackary Blanchette, Abigail Bucknam, Morgan Cunningham, Claudia Dunn, Maci Freeman, Sequora Kelley, Kaylee Knight, Brianna Madore, Parker Sergent and Torrie Webber.
Honors: Ayman Al Rashid, Amany Albahadly, Allison Allen, Jeffrey Bickford, Alexus Collyer, Raymond Dineen, Matthew Dos Santos, Martin Ferrusca, Alexander Fournier, Thomas-Jay French, Maya Gould, Cole Hamner, Ella Haynes, Kylee Huard, Codie Jones, Joshua Kidd, Cassandra Kromer, Adalyn Mann, Ean Maske, Brandon Mastrianno, Kyle Mastrianno, Ainslie Milewski, Alexis Miller, Cohen Parker, Sera Perry, Ashley Preshong, Daniel Richardson, Isaiah Schleis-Hooyman, Kryton Smedberg, Alivia St. Peter, Connor Vigue, Michaela Webber and Owen Willette.
