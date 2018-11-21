A nurse has sued a health care contractor employed by Maine prisons, claiming she was fired when she raised concerns about unsafe practices.
The Bangor Daily News reported that a federal lawsuit filed in October by Maureen Everett alleges Correct Care Solutions fired her from her post at the York County Jail after she filed reports about medication errors and incomplete blood pressure exams. Everett says the company told her she was fired for failing to report to work but a manager told her not to show up.
The Tennessee-based contractor has been accused of providing poor medical care in other states.
A company spokeswoman said she couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.
