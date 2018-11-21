WATERVILLE — Seven unlocked vehicles on streets near each other were burglarized Tuesday in what police believe are related incidents.

A suspect has not been identified yet, and no stolen items have been recovered, according to Waterville Detective David Caron.

“I’m not going to go into detail about what was stolen because the cases are still under investigation,” Caron said Wednesday. “Minor items is what I’d classify them as — nothing significant.”

Two of the burglaries took place on Burrill Street and others were reported on Webber Street, Mathews Avenue, Burleigh Street, Morrill Avenue and Kelsey Street — all of which are short distances away from each other. The incidents happened between 7:55 a.m. and 2:12 p.m.

Caron said that there were no forced entries and that the suspect targeted unlocked cars.

“Unfortunately, that’s the going theme when we have these car burglaries. They search for vehicles that are unlocked and then they go through them,” he said. “They tend to go in waves, starting off in one area then moving to another area and another area and another.”

While police search for a suspect, Caron cautioned the public to secure their vehicles at all times.

“A quick and easy fix would be for people to lock their vehicles and ensure that they’re locked,” he said. “If the vehicle’s locked, they move on to another one.”

