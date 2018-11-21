WATERVILLE — A local woman is asking for help locating her dog after it escaped from her car Wednesday afternoon during a crash on Interstate 95 and ran off.

Judy Maheu said she was headed south toward home Wednesday and missed her exit at mile marker 127, so she pulled into a turn-around in the median. She said she thinks she was hit by another car in the process, causing her vehicle to overturn.

Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix belonging to Judy Maheu, ran off during a car crash Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Waterville. Maheu said she was using a turn-around break in the median strip to turn around and thinks another car hit hers. Photo contributed by Judy Maheu

“I wasn’t thinking,” Maheu said. “I was going to use the turn-around. I know you’re not supposed to do that, but I did it anyway, and next thing I know I was upside down in the ditch.”

Maheu said she thinks her dog, Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix, escaped through a back window that was smashed in the crash around 2:30 p.m.

Maheu was treated by an ambulance for minor injuries and later spent the afternoon searching the area for Scout, who was wearing a gray jacket with flowers on it.

“We looked all through the median and on both sides as much as we could, but I didn’t see or hear anything,” she said. “Right now I don’t know where she is. I’m sure she was terrified and ran off.”

Scout is brindle in color with some white on her face and is friendly, Maheu said. She is also motivated by food.

“She is my best friend,” Maheu said. “She loves me endlessly. She will be terrified until she gets reunited with me. She’s just the sweetest little dog ever.”

A phone call to the Maine State Police was not returned Wednesday afternoon.

