NORRIDGEWOCK — The Board of Selectmen will continue a review of Town Manager Richard LaBelle, who has asked for a raise as selectmen go through the annual review process.

After an executive session Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to table any action on LaBelle’s performance and contract.

LaBelle, who took over as town manager in February 2016, currently earns a salary of $57,741. He has a three-year contract that expires in October 2019.

As part of the contract, LaBelle said he receives an automatic three percent raise each year and is eligible for a 2 percent performance allowance.

A graduate of Bryant University in Rhode Island, LaBelle said he completed his master’s degree in public administration this year through Southern New Hampshire University.

He said he has asked for a raise beyond the automatic 3 percent, but he would not say what that number was.

The board plans to meet again in December to take up the contract.

