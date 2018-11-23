Augusta Bridge Club
AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.
For more information, call 485-2530.
Fairfield Bridge Club
FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton. David Bourque and Suzanne Morrison placed second.
The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.
For more information, call 453-2410.
COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER
HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center offers cribbage Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays. For more information, call 626-7777.
Waterville Bridge Club
WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.
For more information, call 872-5932.
