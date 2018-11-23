AUGUSTA — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free holiday youth business program from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Kennebec County UMaine Extension office, 125 State St.

The free workshop is for youth ages 6-18.

Money Can Grow on Trees will include how to identify and sustainably harvest balsam fir, and how to make a holiday swag, as well as business basics for youth.

Extension associate professor Debra Kantor and non-timber forest products professional Dave Fuller will lead the workshop.

Registration is requested. Enrollment is limited to 15 youth; parents welcome.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 622-7546 or email [email protected].

