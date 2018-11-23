The Winslow Police Department, Winslow Parks & Recreation Department and the Winslow School Food Pantry have partnered up during the holidays to start a food drive for the school.

Because several families depend on the school to feed their children it only gets harder during holidays when schools are closed during vacations, according to a news release from Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary.

Anyone who drops off a plastic grocery bag of food will be entered in to win a Ring Doorbell (retail price $199). People can enter as many times as long as they drop off food. Some of the items that are in desperate need are listed below; please no perishable goods.

Items include: macaroni and cheese, cereal, Spaghetti-o’s, Ravioli, granola bars, cereal bars, snack crackers, Goldfish, deodorant, shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

The drawing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 19, and winners will be notified that day.

Donated items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Winslow Police Department at 14 Benton Ave., or Winslow Parks & Recreation Department at 135 Halifax St.

For more information, email Chief O’Leary at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: