IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Stover’s Way.

10:56 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Circle.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stover’s Way.

5:25 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

Friday at 2:16 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Civic Center Drive.

2:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 4:39 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Water Street.

Friday at 12:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:06 p.m., Joseph Nadeau, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a reported disturbance on Eastern Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: