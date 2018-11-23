IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Stover’s Way.
10:56 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Circle.
4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stover’s Way.
5:25 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
Friday at 2:16 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Civic Center Drive.
2:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 4:39 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Water Street.
Friday at 12:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:06 p.m., Joseph Nadeau, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a reported disturbance on Eastern Avenue.
