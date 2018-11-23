WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Technical Center recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.

Students from Lawrence, Messalonskee, Waterville Senior and Winslow high schools, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Maine Virtual Academy, Temple Academy and Waterville Alternative Education attend MMTC.

Automotive Collision Repair — Honors: Colby Anderson, Michael Foss, Devin Harriet, Isaac Klein, Kendra Merryman, Benjamen Pressey, Stephen Richardson, Kenneth Ruggiero and Austin Wescott, all of LHS; Alexander Jackson, Christopher Mairs, Ryan Plante, Carter Violette and Matthew Wadleigh, all of MHS; Joseph Nicholas, of WHS; Joel Parker, Angel Santiago-Olivero and Ariana Znajmiecka, all of WSHS; and Trevor Wellman, of MeANS.

Automotive Technology — High honors: Seth Richard, of LHS.

Honors: Chad Bickford, Wyatt Hood and Caleb Welsh, all of WHS; Levi Day, of MeANS; Garrett Greene, Adam Pooler, Kieren Sears, Elisabeth Simmons and Hart St. Clair, all of MHS; and Jacob Harris, of LHS.

Culinary Arts — High honors: Jennessey Baylis, of MHS; Hannah Dow, of LHS; Sadie Garling and Shantylane Hubiak, both of WSHS; Shelby Hoffman, of MHS; and Amber Labbe, of TA.

Honors: Brenden Barrett, of MHS; Rylee Batey, Brady Corson and Nicholas Sweeney, all of WHS; Desiree Loring, of WSHS; and Keisha Small, of LHS.

Criminal Justice — High honors: Louis Belserene, Surae Dunn, Nicolas Fontaine, Gregor Keimel, Richard Thompson and Kaiya Worthing, all of MHS; Christian Day, of LHS; and Jenna Ross, of WHS.

Honors: James Blakeslee, of MHS; Dean Cubbin, of MeANS; Jaimee Feugill, of TA; Ricky Hamlin and Louis Moody, both of LHS; and Hailie Lightbody, of WSHS.

Construction Technology — High honors: Noah Cummings, of MHS; Jackson Fortin and Hunter Roy, both of LHS; and Benjamin DiTullio, Odessa Russell and Jared Sioch, all of WSHS.

Construction Technology — Honors: Trent Andreozzi, Ethan Ladd and Michael LeClair, all of WSHS; Parker Brunelle and Jayden Gurney, both of MHS; Nicholas Dessent, of LHS; and Ross Hughes and Cody Ivey, both of WHS.

CTE Academy — High honors: Nathan Bacon, of MHS; Britney Dore, Jacob Hutchins, Joshua Hutchins and Trevor Mitchell, all of LHS; Zackary Field, of WHS; and Emma Fogg, Colby Greenwald and Trevor Pelotte, all of WSHS.

Honors: Arron Erving, Riley Landry, Nathan Mattingly and William West, all of WHS; and Brian Worthen, of WSHS.

Early Childhood Education — High honors: Emilee Arbo and Lilyan Foster, both of WSHS; Victoria Fye, of LHS; and Aislinn McDaniel, of MHS.

Honors: Mataya Austin, Katie Chase and Mackenzie Ferreira, all of WSHS; Hannah Bilodeau, Morgan Hunnewell, Aubrey Levesque and Bailee Spencer, all of LHS; Jayden Lenfestey, of MHS; and Hannah Goodine, Alexee Littlefield and Savannah Vigue, all of WHS.

Emergency Services — High honors:Timothy Boucher, Jared Goss and Michael Littlefield, all of WHS; Ethan Burton and James Pino, both of MHS; and Bryce Scott and Jayden Stephenson, both of LHS.

Honors: Emily Bartley, Colby Brann, Kayla Brown, Alfred Cochrane, Dylan Hardenburg, Michaela Huey and Austin Leighton, all of LHS; Michael Estes and Briana Kramer, both of MHS; and Jennasea Hubbard, of WSHS.

Electrical Technology — High honors: Kyle Carpenter, Gavin Herrin and Isaiah Shuman, all of LHS; Isaac Foshay, of TA; and Dalton Pushard, of MHS.

Honors: Colton Chavarie and Benjamin Edman, both of MHS; Brooklynn Lambert, of LHS; and Braden Rayborn, of WHS.

Information Technology — High honors: Ethan Cochrane and Zachary Hartt, both of LHS; Austin Damren, Elijah Fortin, Kody King, Konner Koroski, Luke Kramer, Thomas LaPlante, Connor McCurdy, Chance Morrison and Dean Simpson, all of MHS; Landon Hotham, Noah Morissette, Zachary Real and Gage Vaughan, all of WHS; and Samuele Pike and Gavin Workman, both of WSHS.

Honors: Austin Bertone, Jacob Bigelow, Fox Gleason and Gabriel Moumouris, all of WHS; Duncan Carignan and Zachary Orloff, both of WSHS; and Steven Cude, Haley Dunn and Francis Petrillo, all of MHS.

Medical Careers — High honors: Tia Chandler, Cassidy Day, Emma DiGirolamo, Markiana Hewett, Emily Jackson, Olivia Lagace, Isabelle Languet, Megan Smith and Morgan Veilleux, all of MHS; Iva Genest, of LHS; and Danielle Sellar, of WSHS.

Honors: Ebony Barnes, Eran Dowd, Paige Hale and Kassey Pressey, all of LHS; Hope Cogswell, Madaya Kavis and Allison Weiner, all of WSHS; and Mariah Morrison, Shaylie Morrison and Haley Twitchell, all of WHS.

Mass Media Communications — High honors: Lindsey Dore and Gage Johnson, both of LHS; Kylee Hamm, Lucas Pelotte and Lucas Pelotte, all of WSHS; Clayton Hoyle, of MHS; and Ely Yang, of WHS.

Honors: Nicholas Alexander, George Bailey, Joseph Damon, Roslin Desiderio, Jasmine Lambert, Molly Milligan and Hailey Moore, all of MHS; Jessey Cloutier, of WHS; and Sabrina Hinkledire, Dakota Libby and Joseph Macarthur, all of WSHS.

Precision Machining — High honors: Devin Bettencourt, Sebastian Bouchard, Alexander Demers, Isaiah Gidney, Jared Lambert and Wesley O’Neal, all of WHS; Cody Hotham and Matthew White, both of LHS; and Daniel Miller, of MHS.

Honors: Joseph Gray and Brady Vicnaire, both of WSHS; Sean Rooney, of WHS; and Jeremiah Yanelli-Redlevske, of MeANS.

