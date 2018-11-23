IN ANSON, Thursday at 12:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Portland Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 8:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Baker Street.

IN CORINNA, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Corinna Center Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 10:59 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:36 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Osborne Street.

11 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:38 a.m., a missing person was reported on Main Street.

9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:04 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Whittier Road.

11:13 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Seamon Road.

10:45 p.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Friday at 3:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Road.

9:43 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported at Farmington Public Works.

12:14 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:25 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Canaan Road.

9:51 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

4:57 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident on Pittsfield Avenue.

6:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue were sent to a medical call on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

Friday at 7:05 a.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Thomas Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:03 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a violation of bail or of a protection order.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:52 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Sawtelle Road.

11:24 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Smithfield Road.

10:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Interstate 95.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:33 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:24 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Main Street.

9:16 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a fire call on West Front Street.

11:46 a.m., police made an arrest on Russell Road.

3:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:52 a.m., the first of 15 reports of motor vehicle burglaries was taken from the North Street area.

8:11 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.

8:59 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

12 noon, harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

12:40 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

4:34 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Pleasant Street.

7:03 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at a store on Elm Street.

9:04 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hazelwood Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., Shayne Francis Fitzmaurice, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

12:36 p.m., Matthew R. Perkins, 36, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

