The Oakland/Sidney United Methodist Church welcomed its new pastor, Sungmin Jeon, on Oct. 25.

Jeon is a graduate of Boston University School of Theology, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. He did his undergraduate work at Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea. He has been an assistant pastor at First United Parish in the Greater Boston area.

Jeon
Jeon
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Jeon most recently lived in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he studied at Wycliffe College in the Theology Department.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
oakland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.