The Oakland/Sidney United Methodist Church welcomed its new pastor, Sungmin Jeon, on Oct. 25.

Jeon is a graduate of Boston University School of Theology, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. He did his undergraduate work at Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea. He has been an assistant pastor at First United Parish in the Greater Boston area.

Jeon most recently lived in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he studied at Wycliffe College in the Theology Department.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: