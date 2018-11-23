The city of Portland lit its holiday tree on Friday during an annual celebration that features music and horse and wagon rides.
Rick Charette & The Bubblegum Band performed and Santa Claus made an appearance.
The tree was lit by more than 5,000 lights.
This year’s tree is a 40-foot spruce that was donated by the South Portland Fire Department.
Watch a time-lapse video of the tree’s journey to Monument Square here.
