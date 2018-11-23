The Portland Public Library reopened at about 2 p.m. on Friday after being forced to close for more than three hours after the building lost heat.

Library officials said in a Facebook post that they closed the building to the public shortly before 11 a.m. because of a problem with the heating system. The problem was fixed quickly and the facility was able to reopen at 2 p.m.

Any materials that were due Friday are now due Monday.

The closure did not affect the library’s branch locations.

Library staff still planned to staff a warming hut outside the building for the Holiday Tree Lighting in Monument Square beginning at 5 p.m.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: