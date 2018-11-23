FARMINGTON — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County will offer a half-day workshop for entrepreneurs considering, or already in, the food business. Recipe to Market: Is it for Me? will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the UMaine Extension office, 138 Pleasant St.

Topics will include the opportunities and challenges of being a food entrepreneur, the specialty food industry, business basics, an overview of the product development process, licensing and regulations, and food safety.

The workshop will cost $25; registration is required. To register, vist extension.umaine.edu. Classes are limited to 15 participants. In the event of weather, this class will be held Dec. 12.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing at t[email protected], 778-4650, 800-287-1478 (Maine only).

