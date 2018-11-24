IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:34 a.m., a gas leak was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:07 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.

1:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

1:31 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.

4:43 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Gray Birch Drive.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:42 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Capitol Street.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

10:31 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Boothby Street.

11:04 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check near North Street and North Street Place.

Saturday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:23 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

9:43 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported at Farmington Public Works.

10:02 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town Farm Road.

10:18 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Macomber Hill Road.

4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:25 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sawtelle Road.

1:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 1:22 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:07 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Webb Road.

3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:54 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Court Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 6:02 p.m., a scam complaint was reported at Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:36 a.m., a fire was reported on Western Avenue.

11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

8:18 p.m., assault was reported on Highwood Street.

8:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Street.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

11:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Burleigh Street.

Saturday at 12:29 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

1:34 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

1:41 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Front Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:50 p.m., a fire was reported on Austin Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:09 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Monument Street.

1:36 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Rousseau Street.

2:11 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Victor Terrace.

7:26 p.m., an arrest was made on Benton Avenue.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joe Avenue.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:25 p.m., Dion D. Davis, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:23 p.m., Stephanie Rinier, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on State Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:15 p.m., Troy Anthony Hampton, 25, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court and three warrants for unpaid fines on two counts and probation revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:50 a.m., Eutiquio Govea, 33, of Port Neches, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:02 a.m., Thomas J. Ward, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:43 p.m., Rebecca K. Crosby, 26, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

9:35 p.m., Christopher Lancaster, 20, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Bridge Street and Pleasant Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 6:26 p.m., Michelle L. McArthur, 39, of Gardiner, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Water Street.

