IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:34 a.m., a gas leak was reported on Stephen King Drive.
11:07 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.
1:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
1:31 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.
3:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.
4:43 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Gray Birch Drive.
5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
8:42 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Capitol Street.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
10:31 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Boothby Street.
11:04 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check near North Street and North Street Place.
Saturday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:23 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Adams Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
9:43 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported at Farmington Public Works.
10:02 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town Farm Road.
10:18 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN JAY, Friday at 4:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Macomber Hill Road.
4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
IN MADISON, Friday at 11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:25 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sawtelle Road.
1:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
Saturday at 1:22 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:07 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Webb Road.
3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:54 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Court Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 6:02 p.m., a scam complaint was reported at Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:36 a.m., a fire was reported on Western Avenue.
11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.
8:18 p.m., assault was reported on Highwood Street.
8:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Street.
10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.
11:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Burleigh Street.
Saturday at 12:29 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
1:34 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Main Street.
1:41 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Front Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 12:50 p.m., a fire was reported on Austin Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:09 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Monument Street.
1:36 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Rousseau Street.
2:11 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Victor Terrace.
7:26 p.m., an arrest was made on Benton Avenue.
Saturday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joe Avenue.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:25 p.m., Dion D. Davis, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:23 p.m., Stephanie Rinier, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on State Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:15 p.m., Troy Anthony Hampton, 25, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court and three warrants for unpaid fines on two counts and probation revocation.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:50 a.m., Eutiquio Govea, 33, of Port Neches, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:02 a.m., Thomas J. Ward, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:43 p.m., Rebecca K. Crosby, 26, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
9:35 p.m., Christopher Lancaster, 20, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Bridge Street and Pleasant Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 6:26 p.m., Michelle L. McArthur, 39, of Gardiner, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Water Street.
