AUGUSTA — Maine’s capital city got into the spirit of the holidays on Saturday.

In a parade Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a horse-drawn wagon. The pair offered kids the chance for a picture with them.

The Colonial Theater downtown hosted a River of Trees. Visitors were able to put in tickets for the chance to win different holiday trees.

Other events included a live reindeer, tree lighting, bounce houses, live performances and fireworks.

