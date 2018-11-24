AUGUSTA — Maine’s capital city got into the spirit of the holidays on Saturday.
In a parade Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a horse-drawn wagon. The pair offered kids the chance for a picture with them.
The Colonial Theater downtown hosted a River of Trees. Visitors were able to put in tickets for the chance to win different holiday trees.
Other events included a live reindeer, tree lighting, bounce houses, live performances and fireworks.
