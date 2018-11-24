The murder of a Skowhegan woman whose body was found 12 years ago on Nov. 24, 2006, in Norridgewock remains a mystery, though police said Saturday the case is “open and active.”

Amy Drake was 18 years old and the mother of a 2-year-old child when her mother, Norma Drake, reported her daughter missing Sept. 20, 2006.

Her body was found a little less than two months later by deer hunters in an area of woods and fields off River Road, about 2 miles from the Skowhegan town line.

On Saturday — the 12th anniversary of Drake’s remains being found — Maine State Police posted on their Facebook page a short synopsis of her case along with her picture.

The post also said a suspect has been interviewed in the case, but Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said that information is not new.

The department does not name publicly persons of interest in unsolved cases, McCausland said, adding that the case remains “open and active.”

Authorities have not released autopsy results or the manner of Drake’s death.

Drake’s boyfriend at the time, Jason Forbus, had recently plead guilty to assaulting her in July 2006. He was sentenced to six months in jail, but had yet to start serving his sentence at the time of her disappearance.

Forbus also has a lengthy criminal record that includes arrests for felony drug trafficking charges, burglary and assault dating back to 1997. Police never officially named him as a suspect in Drake’s murder.

Currently, Maine has 77 unsolved homicides, some of which date back to the 1950s.

Anyone with information on the death of Drake is asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — Central at 36 Hospital St. in Augusta. State police can also be reached at 624-7143 or 800-452-4664.

Tips may also be submitted online via the Major Crimes Unit — Central.

