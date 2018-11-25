A lobster boat sank off the Jonesport coast in Down East Maine on Sunday. Two people who were on board abandoned ship and made it safely onto another fishing boat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. There were no injuries reported.

“There were two people on board the fishing vessel Overtimer. The boat was loaded with lobster traps when it took heavy waves and sank 11 miles off Jonesport. … Both people (were) recovered safely,” said a post on the Coast Guard’s Twitter account.

On Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard reported that people aboard the Overtimer had donned “survival suits” before abandoning ship, and that they were recovered by a nearby fishing boat, Bad Behavior, which transported the survivors to shore.

The survivors, whom the Coast Guard would not identify because the sinking is under investigation, did not need medical attention, a spokesman said Sunday night.

The Coast Guard responded to the incident but did not need to attempt a rescue.

