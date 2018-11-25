IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.
8:53 a.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Western Avenue.
10:23 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Bridge Street.
11:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.
2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherbrook Street.
5:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was Stephen King Drive.
6:40 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hospital Street.
7:57 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Stone Street.
10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
Sunday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8 p.m., Michael A. Geroux, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and violating a protection order following an incident on Eastern Avenue.
9:47 p.m., Douglas Hebert, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a domestic disturbance on Water Street.
