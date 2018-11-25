IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.

8:53 a.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Western Avenue.

10:23 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Bridge Street.

11:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherbrook Street.

5:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was Stephen King Drive.

6:40 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hospital Street.

7:57 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Stone Street.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

Sunday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8 p.m., Michael A. Geroux, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and violating a protection order following an incident on Eastern Avenue.

9:47 p.m., Douglas Hebert, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a domestic disturbance on Water Street.

